Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 209,718 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,912 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 209,718 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,230,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,191,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $749,469,000 after buying an additional 44,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,822,000 after buying an additional 817,467 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $387,780,000 after buying an additional 2,772,320 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,690,464 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $288,122,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $131,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,070. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $108.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Cowen raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

