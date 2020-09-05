Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 312,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,235,000 after buying an additional 1,123,994 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,828,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $675,382,000 after buying an additional 902,781 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 9,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,946,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,298,000 after buying an additional 10,835,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,862,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,820,000 after buying an additional 102,195 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,495,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,586,000 after buying an additional 349,551 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LW opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.54. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

