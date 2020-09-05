Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 22,437 O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,461,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.75.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $471.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

