Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,448 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $361,982,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 832,692 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,096,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after buying an additional 567,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,369,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,027,000 after buying an additional 284,749 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of VMC opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

