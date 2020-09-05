Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,966 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.17% of Perrigo worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 80.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after purchasing an additional 761,030 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,451,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 461,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $19,256,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

NYSE:PRGO opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.16. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.