Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $9.67 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 635,643 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.27% of Valvoline worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 848.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after buying an additional 4,316,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6,211.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,755,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after buying an additional 1,727,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after buying an additional 1,688,538 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,758,000 after buying an additional 1,341,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after buying an additional 848,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Valvoline Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $330,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $25,902.24. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

