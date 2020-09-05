Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $8.40 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,557 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

