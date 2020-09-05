Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 24,002 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $3,843,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

TJX opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.81, a PEG ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

