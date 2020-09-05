Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $10.67 Million Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 349.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,580 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of AES worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AES by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,256,000 after purchasing an additional 661,358 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AES by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,434 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,086 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,773,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,114,000 after purchasing an additional 416,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

AES opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

