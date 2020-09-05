Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stake in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 266.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,309 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.83% of WillScot worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in WillScot by 5.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot alerts:

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $934,332.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.