Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017,456 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049,621 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,370,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,244,000 after buying an additional 430,868 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 13.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,333 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,462,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,757 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.1% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 9,067,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,350 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBD opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

