Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 183,011 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695,387 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 298.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 29.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,155,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

