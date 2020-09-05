Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 190,715 CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 190,715 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.16% of CDK Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 489,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,901,000 after buying an additional 1,374,836 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,528,000 after buying an additional 660,374 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 76.2% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,238,000 after buying an additional 766,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,011,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDK shares. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

