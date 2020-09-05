Marshall Wace LLP Trims Position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 457,603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HSBC raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $15.40 on Friday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

