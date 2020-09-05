Marshall Wace LLP Trims Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431,242 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of ANGI Homeservices worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 957,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 19.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 229,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,913,263.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 105,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,538,997.15. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837,796 shares of company stock worth $25,732,223. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.00 and a beta of 2.11. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.66.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

