Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,930,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of Lithia Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $93,367.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,143 shares of company stock worth $7,036,472. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $243.11 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $278.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

