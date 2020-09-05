Marshall Wace LLP Takes $9.53 Million Position in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 104,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Schrodinger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schrodinger by 717.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter worth about $5,190,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Friesner sold 500,000 shares of Schrodinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $31,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,450 shares in the company, valued at $37,562,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Melinda Gates Foundatio Bill sold 163,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $11,521,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,864,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,234,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,751,395 shares of company stock worth $177,653,636.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of SDGR opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Schrodinger Inc has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $99.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.33.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.