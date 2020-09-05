Marshall Wace LLP Takes $9.24 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $162.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day moving average is $164.95.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.60.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

