Marshall Wace LLP Takes $9.09 Million Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 539,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.32% of Univar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Univar during the second quarter valued at $850,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Univar during the 1st quarter worth $3,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Univar by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the second quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar by 199.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 729,765 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Univar’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

