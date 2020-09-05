Marshall Wace LLP Takes $11.25 Million Position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 771,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.04% of Atara Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of ATRA opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $58,116.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,116 shares of company stock worth $253,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ATRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

