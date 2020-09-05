Marshall Wace LLP Takes $10.96 Million Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,961,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Metlife by 9.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 20.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Metlife by 29.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of MET opened at $39.15 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. Analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

