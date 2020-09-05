Marshall Wace LLP Sells 971,774 Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 971,774 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of Deutsche Bank worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 27.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Deutsche Bank stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

