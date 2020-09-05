Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,400 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.54% of Graham worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth $931,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 180.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Graham by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $421.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. Graham Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $267.89 and a 52-week high of $719.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total value of $456,203.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,146.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

