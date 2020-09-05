Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209,739 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 112,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 50,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 130.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $54.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

