Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,404,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $197.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.49. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.