Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $8.61 Million Investment in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 308,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.26% of Colfax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,911,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 133.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,604,000 after buying an additional 1,776,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,784,000 after buying an additional 1,410,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,820,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 904,824 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,274.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,491 shares of company stock valued at $927,718. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CFX. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

NYSE CFX opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.96. Colfax Corp has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

