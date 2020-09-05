Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 361,657 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.55% of Fitbit worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fitbit during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.35 price target on shares of Fitbit in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fitbit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Shares of NYSE FIT opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.79. Fitbit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Fitbit Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

