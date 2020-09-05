Marshall Wace LLP Invests $8.28 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,622,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,111,000 after acquiring an additional 104,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,085,000 after acquiring an additional 428,361 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.46.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $580.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $664.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $619.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,745.89. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 10,838 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.59, for a total value of $6,595,898.42. Insiders have sold a total of 185,405 shares of company stock worth $113,100,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

