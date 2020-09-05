Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. AXA grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 57.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $238.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.11. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upgraded FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.71.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

