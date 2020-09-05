Marshall Wace LLP Has $9.87 Million Holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CNOOC during the 1st quarter worth about $4,808,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 173,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 64.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in CNOOC by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNOOC alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

CEO opened at $106.64 on Friday. CNOOC Ltd has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $181.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.5806 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.7%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.