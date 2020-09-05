Marshall Wace LLP Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,704 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $112.58. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.