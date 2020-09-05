Marshall Wace LLP Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 4,816.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,841 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Logitech International worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,850 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 179,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2,405.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 146,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Logitech International by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International SA has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $76.53.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.79.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $8,881,046.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

