Marshall Wace LLP Has $9.11 Million Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 174,751 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $323.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.50.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.31.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

