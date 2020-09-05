Marshall Wace LLP Has $8.44 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2,165.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,168 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYF opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

