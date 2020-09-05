Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1,347.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,095 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

