Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 451.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.83% of Mesa Laboratories worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,716,000 after acquiring an additional 90,948 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $243.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $271.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.81.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLAB. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,256 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

