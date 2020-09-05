Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 787,316 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Douglas Emmett worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,164,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,295,000 after buying an additional 213,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,497,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,700,000 after purchasing an additional 320,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 353,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,750,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,933,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,132,000 after buying an additional 1,523,704 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.