Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 94,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $52.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

