Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 299,955 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

