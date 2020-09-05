Marshall Wace LLP Buys 83,773 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 7,087.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,773 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Valmont Industries worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 310.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

VMI opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $154.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $688.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

