Marshall Wace LLP Buys 139,931 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,931 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.80% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

