Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 995.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,242,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,208 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,959 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 739,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,365,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,868,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total value of $764,626.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at $17,310,063.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total transaction of $947,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $947,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $949.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $932.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $787.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,009.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

