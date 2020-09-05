Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,013 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.71% of Minerals Technologies worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 92.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,570,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NYSE MTX opened at $51.37 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.52 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

