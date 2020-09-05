Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 107,475 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

