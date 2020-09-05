Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 384,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,104,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Future Healthcare of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Future Healthcare of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Future Healthcare of America in the second quarter worth $508,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Future Healthcare of America in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Future Healthcare of America during the second quarter valued at $2,191,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Future Healthcare of America during the second quarter valued at $406,000. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUTU opened at $29.90 on Friday. Future Healthcare of America has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46.

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The health services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $88.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.90 target price (up from $11.10) on shares of Future Healthcare of America in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Future Healthcare of America Profile

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

