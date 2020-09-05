Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 160,219 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 14,780.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of WELL opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.