Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Lowered by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.41. 3,187,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,332. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average of $105.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

