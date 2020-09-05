Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Eight Capital

Eight Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.14.

NYSE MFC opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,457,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,469 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 40.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,706,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,641,000 after buying an additional 3,398,891 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 804.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,007,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,781,000 after buying an additional 2,674,538 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,937,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,779,000 after buying an additional 2,661,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,905,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,236,000 after buying an additional 2,466,548 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

