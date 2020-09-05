Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MBUU. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley raised Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.25.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

