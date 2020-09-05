Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE:MGA opened at $48.75 on Friday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,713,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,293,000 after buying an additional 465,654 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magna International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.